Man arrested after shots fired report reveals warrant for arrest

Tabarrie Pope
Tabarrie Pope(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers were called to a report of shots fired.

According to an affidavit, that happened on Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Garvin Street.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found several people near a vehicle damaged by bullets.

The affidavit shows the offender, 21-year-old Tabarrie Pope, was found to also have an active misdemeanor warrant.

Pope was then arrested.

While in custody, police say Pope was yelling and acting disorderly. After being told to stop, he continued this behavior.

Pope was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a disorderly conduct charge and his active misdemeanor warrant.

He has since been released on a $300 bond.

