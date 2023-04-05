‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More information is being unveiled about the state of Indiana’s “Lloyd4U” project, which will be making changes to the Lloyd Expressway. Project officials say the changes are meant to make the road more efficient and safe.

Officials say they know driving on the Lloyd Expressway can sometimes be a frustrating experience. They say their intent is to make things run a bit more smoothly and cut down on unsafe areas.

In his State of the City presentation, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke talked about a number of infrastructure projects coming to the city. One of these was the upcoming Lloyd4U project. Officials say the growth of the city makes the project necessary.

“I think users of the Lloyd recognize that there are parts of the experience that are frustrating, and we can see where the growth and the additional capacity is happening,” said Lochmueller Group Public Outreach Manager Nicole Minton.

The Lloyd4U project is made up of 17 smaller projects, stretching from the Posey to the Warrick County lines. These include replacing pavement and bridges, as well as improving intersections and widening the road in places.

Project officials say the state is investing more than $150 million in the work, which they expect to take about three years.

They say there won’t be any road closures or detoured traffic while the work is underway, so they encourage people to leave earlier, later or make alternate plans once construction starts.

“We will have some growing pains,” said Minton. “We’re all familiar with work on the Lloyd, but this type of work is going to lead to a safer and more efficient facility.”

Project officials say the work will include changing the layout of some intersections, replacing them with unique designs like “displaced left turns” and “boulevard left turns.”

They say these designs remove the standard right-angle left turn, which they say leads to the most dangerous types of crashes with the highest number of deaths.

Click here for more information on the project, and to see a more detailed explanation of how these unique intersections will work.

