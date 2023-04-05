Birthday Club
KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities found a body of a woman under the Twin Bridges on Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP officials say the body was found near a gas station at around 9:30 a.m.

Trooper Corey King tells 14 News this is officially a death investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Louisville.

We will update this story once more information is available.

