KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities found a body of a woman under the Twin Bridges on Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP officials say the body was found near a gas station at around 9:30 a.m.

Trooper Corey King tells 14 News this is officially a death investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Louisville.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.