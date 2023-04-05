Birthday Club
INDOT: Lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway for lighting work

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville.

According to a release, crews are restricting the east and west bound driving lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

They say this restriction will happen between Water Works Road and the entrance and off ramps near Kentucky Avenue.

These restrictions will allow crews to perform roadway lighting work.

Officials say the work is expected to last through the end of April.

During restrictions a 50 mph work zone speed limit will be in place.

INDOT is advising drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

INDOT also says passing lanes will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

