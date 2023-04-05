Ind. Gov. Holcomb signs bill banning gender transition procedures on youth

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 480, which prohibits a physician from providing gender transition procedures to minors.

That signing happened on Wednesday.

According to officials, SB 480 also prohibits “aiding or abetting another physician or practitioner in the provision of gender transition procedures to a minor.” The bill describes minors as anyone under the age of 18.

We will update this story as it develops.

