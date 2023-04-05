Huntingburg man facing child pornography charges attempting to reduce bond

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man arrested on child pornography charges is trying to get his bond reduced.

26-year-old Leo Flores was arrested last month and is charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say they made the arrest after seizing electronic devices from his home on Sycamore Street.

He’s currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

A hearing on the bond reduction request is set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.