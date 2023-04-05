Birthday Club
Huntingburg man facing child pornography charges attempting to reduce bond

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man arrested on child pornography charges is trying to get his bond reduced.

26-year-old Leo Flores was arrested last month and is charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say they made the arrest after seizing electronic devices from his home on Sycamore Street.

He’s currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

A hearing on the bond reduction request is set for Tuesday.

