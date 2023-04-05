High winds cause barn to be torn down in Spencer Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Damage reports continue to roll in from throughout the Tri-State after severe weather hit the area on Wednesday.

This includes new video of a barn down in Spencer County.

On Wednesday, high winds knocked down the barn, which is located just off Highway 231 south of Chrisney and north of Rockport.

A tornado warning was issued for the area in the afternoon.

Pieces of the barn’s roof were seen 50 yards away.

The owner of the property showed our crews around to see what remains of the barn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.