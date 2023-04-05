Having a plan: Approaching severe weather when it comes our way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the threat of incoming storms continues to ramp up during the spring months, it’s always best to have a plan in place in case severe weather comes your way.

In Evansville, although officials say there are no certified public storm shelters, we want you to be aware of getting to somewhere that can serve as that for desperate times.

For people who live in places where storms can wreak havoc, such a trailer parks, should always have a plan of action. Even if their homes are tied down, wind speeds that we can see can still cause some significant damage.

Grandin Pointe resident Dawn Davis has lived in the trailer park for six years. She says the worst she’s seen was only damaging winds.

“Things blew around in the yard and stuff, but since I’ve been here that’s about all I’ve seen,” said Davis.

Davis lives in a trailer, which is a high risk place to be in during severe weather.

In Vanderburgh County, there are currently no certified public tornado shelters, however there are structures residents can rely on during daytime severe storms.

“We do act as a shelter for the community. Everyone that is in the library we do assist in getting to a safe location,” said Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library CEO, Scott Kinney.

Kinney says he’s lived through all types of severe weather in his career. He says that as long as the library is open, it’s a good place for folks to be during a severe weather event.

“Obviously when you’re in a library building, they’re built to rigorous standards because they have to support the weight of books,” said Kinney.

For Davis, her trailer park community only offers its club house during the hours its open. She says she would go to a public location if one was available.

“That one time it hit Kentucky and I thought it was gonna hit here, I would’ve went somewhere,” said Davis.

Officials say if you’re in a house, get to the basement or to the innermost part of those such as windowless bathrooms.

For people in trailers, officials say to have a plan in place, recognize the nearest stable structure to you and get there if you can do so safely at least 30 minutes before storms are projected to hit.

If winds exceed 60 miles per hour, trailer structures, even if tied down, can be a dangerous thing to rely on.

Vanderburgh County officials add that conversations have been started regarding public storm shelters in the area, but nothing concrete has been determined.

