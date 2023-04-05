Birthday Club
Hancock County Sheriff’s Dept.: US 60 intersection closed after car flips(Hancock County Sheriff's Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says a part of U.S. 60 is closed after a car flipped over.

According to a social media post, U.S. 60 intersection at 657/4th St. in Lewisport to Sandhill Road is closed.

Officials are asking drivers to use a detour that has been set up in the area.

A picture shared by the sheriff’s department shows the car in the middle of the road on it’s top.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

