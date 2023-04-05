Hancock County Sheriff’s Dept.: US 60 intersection closed after car flips

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says a part of U.S. 60 is closed after a car flipped over.

According to a social media post, U.S. 60 intersection at 657/4th St. in Lewisport to Sandhill Road is closed.

Officials are asking drivers to use a detour that has been set up in the area.

A picture shared by the sheriff’s department shows the car in the middle of the road on it’s top.

