Funding approved for repairs at Hartke Pool

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Board of Park Commissioners approved funding for repairs at Hartke Pool on Wednesday.

In August 2022, Hartke Pool was damaged by rain and high winds and has not been fixed.

The request that was approved would help fund the repair of the roof and bath house.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says they still are planning for the pool to be open for the summer and are still looking to fill lifeguard positions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

