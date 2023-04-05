Evansville Parks Board presents five-year master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Park Board wants to hear your thoughts on its five-year master plan.

A consultant presented an in-depth analysis of each park in Evansville on Wednesday.

Some of the categories include looking at the walkability, condition of playground equipment and sports facilities, condition of restrooms, as well as accessibility for people with disabilities.

A main takeaway of the plan is to seek the necessary funding to make these improvements.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says this is a work in process, but this plan is a step in the right direction.

“We know park maintenance is an issue,” Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer said. “We know accessibility is an issue. We know that our parks need a big investment and we started to do that in some park projects but our neighborhood parks really need that park-by-park strategy to figure out what amenities should be in place.”

Steve Schaefer says now is the time for public feedback.

Click here to submit your comments on the plan.

