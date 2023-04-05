EPD issues warning about phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department wants to make people aware of a recent phone scam officers say is going around.

Police say many people have called to report they are receiving calls from the EPD Administration Number: (812) 436-7896.

EPD officials say when these people answer or return the call, a man responds claiming to be with EPD.

Police say the scammer says tells the person they are calling has jury duty, owes money or has a warrant out for their arrest.

EPD officials say this is a scam and a way to try to get someone to pay money.

For those who have been the victim of this scam or a similar scam, please contact your local police department and report the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.