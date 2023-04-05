Dispatch: Crews responding to crash involving moped rider

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms crews are responding to Highway 41 for a crash involving a moped rider.

They say that call came in around 6:53 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

Officials say Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department and AMR are headed to the scene.

At this time, the conditions of those involved are unknown.

We will update this story as it develops.

