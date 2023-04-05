Crews respond to shots fired on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say they were dispatched to Garvin Street in response to a shots fired report.

Evansville Police officials told our crew that cars and homes were shot at but no one was injured during the shooting.

Police say they found shell casings in a yard and are continuing to investigate.

We will update you as this story develops.

