Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

Wind Advisory Until 4:00 p.m.
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy with occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 70s to 80-degrees this morning then fall a bit during the afternoon. There is (level 3 threat out of 5) enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary severe weather threats include damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes. Thunderstorm timing...from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The best timing of severe thunderstorms...11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please expect changes to the storm timeline. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms ending early as low temperatures sink into the lower 40s.

Thursday, in the wake of the cold front, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temperatures sink into the upper 50s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy and colder as low temps drift to 40-degrees.

Friday(Good Friday), partly to mostly sunny and high temps settle into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
Diana McKinney
Woman arrested in Hancock Co. shooting death
Austin Ousley
Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Latest News

On Alert for severe storms, damaging winds Wednesday
On Alert for severe storms, damaging winds Wednesday
4/4 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/4 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe storms, damaging winds Wednesday
4/4 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/4 14 First Alert Sunrise