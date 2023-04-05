On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy with occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 70s to 80-degrees this morning then fall a bit during the afternoon. There is (level 3 threat out of 5) enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary severe weather threats include damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes. Thunderstorm timing...from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The best timing of severe thunderstorms...11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please expect changes to the storm timeline. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms ending early as low temperatures sink into the lower 40s.

Thursday, in the wake of the cold front, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temperatures sink into the upper 50s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy and colder as low temps drift to 40-degrees.

Friday(Good Friday), partly to mostly sunny and high temps settle into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.