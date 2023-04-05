On alert for damaging winds, tornado threat Wednesday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong to severe storms with damaging winds will push through the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. We may have a few showers and cloudy skies for the first half of the day on Thursday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s on Thursday afternoon. Partial clearing on Thursday nigh with lows near 40. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 65. We will enter into a prolonged dry period starting this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to near 70, and will stay in the 70s through the middle of next week with no rain through Wednesday.

