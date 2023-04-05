14 News team provides tips to stay safe during severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the threat of more storms ramp up, we always stress having a plan in place in case severe weather comes your way.

In Evansville, although there are no certified public storm shelters, there are places you can go to stay safe when your own home is not.

If you’re in a house, get to the basement, or to the innermost part of the house such as window-less bathrooms.

For people in mobile homes it’s good to find the nearest stable structure. You should get there at least 30 minutes before storms are projected to hit.

If winds exceed 60 miles per hour, mobile homes, even if tied down, can be a dangerous place to be.

You need to have multiple ways to get alerts in case severe weather moves into your area.

Thankfully, iPhone, Android and Google phones all offer alerts for free.

For iPhone, go into your settings app and tap notifications.

From there, scroll all the way to the bottom of the page until you see “emergency alerts.”

Click on that, and you can turn on emergency alerts for severe weather, along with amber alerts and public safety notices.

For your android and Google phones, they both work relatively the same as iPhone.

On your Android or Google device, go to your settings app and select notifications.

From there, scroll until you find the tab called “Wireless Emergency Alerts.”

Once there, you can select the alerts you want to receive on your phone.

