Woman arrested in Hancock Co. shooting death

Diana McKinney
Diana McKinney(Breckinridge Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Hancock County man.

Troopers say they were called in Sunday by Lewisport Police to a home on Curtis Street.

They say they found Roger Benningfield, Jr. with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to the hospital, and 57-year-old Dianna McKinney was arrested and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

McKinney was taken to the Breckenridge County Jail.

Troopers say Benningfield later died at the hospital, and McKinney’s charge will likely be upgraded to murder.

She is scheduled to by arraigned Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

