Woman arrested after running into traffic, police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested in Madisonville after police say she was causing a disturbance at a dentist office.

According to a police report, officers were called to Crist Dentistry and told that a woman was going in and out of the business.

They say the woman was also banging on doors and windows.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they could see Courtney Ward going into Market Place.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, Ward shouted in the store, and then ran out into the parking lot. She then crossed South Main Street into the parking lot of Rural King, and then back again to the sidewalk by Market Place.

Officers say both times Ward crossed she did not check to see if traffic was clear. Multiple cars had to stop in order not to hit her.

Ward was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Courtney Ward
Courtney Ward(Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

