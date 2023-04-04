Birthday Club
Wildt family honoring Cypress Dale Rd. victims with blood drive

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A blood drive honoring the victims of the deadly shooting that happened on Cypress Dale Road back in February is set for Tuesday.

The blood drive is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Beginnings Church in Evansville.

Officials say Austin Ousley shot brothers Chad and Shawn Wildt.

Chad was sent to the hospital, Shawn was killed.

Without a large blood supply, the family says Chad might not have made it.

Now, they’ve partnered with the Red Cross to organize this blood drive.

The family says their hope is to re-supply the blood bank which gave 16 units to Chad.

To sign up, visit the Red Cross website by clicking here. Once you get to the website, enter the code WILDTSTRONG to schedule your appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

