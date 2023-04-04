Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands to host free Earth Day celebration events

Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands to host free Earth Day celebration events
Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands to host free Earth Day celebration events(Wesselman Woods)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods will be hosting free Earth Day celebration events, along with Howell Wetlands this year.

According to a press release, Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands will be hosting parties to celebrate Earth Day on April 21 and 22.

Officials say you can visit either property for free between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Howell Wetlands activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Wesselman Woods activities from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Both events will feature educational activities, guided hikes, animal encounters, special community guests and local food trucks.

For more information on the event click here.

