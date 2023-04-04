USI’s Newman named OVC Softball pitcher of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.

Southern Indiana won two of three games for a series win at home last weekend against the University of Tennessee at Martin, moving the Screaming Eagles to 6-5 and in fourth place in the OVC standings.

Newman was masterful once again this past weekend for the Screaming Eagles. She picked up two wins, tossed a pair of complete games, and struck out 16 batters in 14 innings of work.

On Saturday, Newman fanned 10 batters in seven innings, allowing just one earned run off only three hits in the series-opening win for USI against UT Martin. The right-hander concluded the weekend series in USI’s 8-2 win against UT Martin with six strikeouts in seven innings, giving up an earned run off only four hits.

The sophomore surpassed 100 strikeouts on the season, earned her 10th victory, and finished the weekend with her 10th complete game of the season. Newman is at the top of the OVC in strikeouts and complete games. Her 104 strikeouts are inside the top 50 in the nation.

This season, Newman is 10-6 with a team-best 2.56 ERA and team-high 104 strikeouts. Newman has pitched in 90.1 innings, making 14 starts in 17 appearances.

Newman and the Screaming Eagles (12-15) will host Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) for a midweek, nonconference matchup Tuesday. The meeting will be a single game at 3 p.m. from USI Softball Field. Admission to all 2023 USI Softball home spring games is free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital Deaconess. Tuesday’s game can be heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Tuesday’s matchup will be the second meeting this season between USI and IUPUI, as the Jaguars defeated USI 10-2 back on February 25 at the Samford University Bulldog Classic.

USI will return to conference play later this week with three road games at Eastern Illinois University.

Additional coverage links are on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

