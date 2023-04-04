Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

4/4 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An alert day begins this evening and into Wednesday for severe storms and damaging winds.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has your updated forecast.

Right now in Oakland City, police and Indiana State Police are asking for your help to find a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Troopers say it is connected to an attempted kidnapping from Monday evening.

Happening today, the family of two gunshot victims are holding a blood drive to give back to the Red Cross.

It all stems back to February’s shooting on Cypress Dale Road.

Early voting begins Tuesday for residents of Vanderburgh County.

We have what you need to know before you head to the polls.

Early voting begins today for residents of Vanderburgh County.

We have what you need to know before you head to the polls.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

