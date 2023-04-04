Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury. (Source: KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Oregon is recovering after suffering what’s being called a freak injury during a wrestling competition.

KPTV spoke to 17-year-old Emillio Ayala from his hospital bed over the weekend.

Ayala said his leg was injured during a state wrestling meet at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum about five weeks ago.

The 17-year-old suffered an abnormal takedown at the state wrestling tournament and has since had his right leg amputated below the knee.

“It was a freak accident, but it was bad,” Ayala said. “It just severed everything, and I wasn’t able to move my foot. I couldn’t feel it.”

Ayala said he took up wrestling two years ago when his family moved from Southern California and continues to work through the injury.

“I just deal with the pain, there is obviously going to be pain, but I guess you could say I still feel like I have two legs,” he said.

So far, Ayala has undergone 12 surgeries in 24 days.

Ayala said this type of injury doesn’t usually happen, but he hasn’t lost his fight.

“Things happen for a reason, you just have to keep pushing on,” he said. “You can’t whine about it, it’s not going to do anything and I have to get through it.”

Ayala is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, He said he plans to continue to heal at home before knee reconstruction surgery in two months followed by being fitted for a prosthetic.

“I know I am going to be fine. I will get a prosthetic and just be back to normal,” Ayala said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Ayala and his family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
A pod of orcas was caught attacking two grey whales off the coast of California.
Drone video captures pod of orcas attack adult grey whales
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US