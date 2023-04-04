Ted Nugent returning to RiverPark Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Ted Nugent is coming back to RiverPark Center this July.

According to a release, that’s set to happen July 30, at 7 p.m.

Officials say you can order pre-sale tickets by using a code sent to your email when you sign up. That code will be available at 8 a.m. on April 7.

Officials also say this will enter you in for a chance to win free Ted Nugent tickets.

For those of you interested in purchasing pre-sale tickets, you can do so here.

