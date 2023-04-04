Speed limit changes in Henderson Co. ahead of I-69 crossing developments

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There have been some new speed limit changes along Highway 41 in Henderson County due to the I-69 crossing developments.

In an area that usually jumps up to 55 miles per hour and eventually 70 miles per hour, those limits are reaching 55 at the most.

Officials say The Ohio River Crossing project will ramp up construction efforts this spring into the summer, which prompted the change in speed limits along this stretch of Highway 41.

The change in signage happened back on March 13.

Officials say it pushed the 45 mile per hour speed limit to about a mile before the Owensboro Audubon Parkway exit southbound. It then transitions to 55 miles per hour all the way until 41 turns into I-69.

Project Spokesperson Mindy Peterson says the signs and lower speed limit will stay in place for Section 1 construction of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Peterson says the lowered limits help ensure everyone gets home at the end of the day.

If you usually commute in the Henderson area along Highway 41 both northbound and southbound, keep your eye out on the limits.

