Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Attempted abduction in Oakland City

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police say there was an attempted abduction that took place Monday afternoon.

According to police, they believe a man driving a blue Hyundai Elantra with a donut for a right front tire is connected to an attempted abduction.

Officials say the man was traveling southbound on North Jackson Street from Morton Street.

Police say, as of now, they have not had any sightings of the man or the vehicle.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
James Short
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges Friday night
Police car lights
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.

Latest News

Speed limit changes in Henderson Co. ahead of I-69 crossing developments
Speed limit changes in Henderson Co. ahead of I-69 crossing developments
KWC hosts suicide prevention and mental health event
KWC hosts suicide prevention and mental health event
EPD Drone Unit training for all scenarios
EPD Drone Unit training for all scenarios
Many people and organizations have taken action to help since Friday night, including from here...
Tri-state organizations help in Sullivan County tornado recovery