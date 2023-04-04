Police: Attempted abduction in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police say there was an attempted abduction that took place Monday afternoon.

According to police, they believe a man driving a blue Hyundai Elantra with a donut for a right front tire is connected to an attempted abduction.

Officials say the man was traveling southbound on North Jackson Street from Morton Street.

Police say, as of now, they have not had any sightings of the man or the vehicle.

We will update you as this story develops.

