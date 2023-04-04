Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Arson investigation at A1 Pallets

Police: Arson investigation at A1 Pallets
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities says an arson report was taken at an Evansville business.

Officials say a man was seen on the A1 Pallets property on West Maryland Street Sunday night.

A report says the man broke into several locked semis and there were signs he tried to cook ramen noodles inside the trailers.

Officials say there was minor damage to the trailer.

The police reports states the suspect came back later and took items.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Police: Arson investigation at A1 Pallets
Police: Arson investigation at A1 Pallets
EPD investigating burglary at PSC Industries
EPD investigating burglary at PSC Industries