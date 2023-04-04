Police: Arson investigation at A1 Pallets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities says an arson report was taken at an Evansville business.

Officials say a man was seen on the A1 Pallets property on West Maryland Street Sunday night.

A report says the man broke into several locked semis and there were signs he tried to cook ramen noodles inside the trailers.

Officials say there was minor damage to the trailer.

The police reports states the suspect came back later and took items.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.