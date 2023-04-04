Petrova leads UE Golf, winning individual title at Indiana State Invite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With an even score of 72 in the final round, University of Evansville freshman Kate Petrova was the individual tournament champion at the Indiana State Invitational.

After leading the field following Sunday’s opening round with a 1-under 71, Petrova continued to be locked in as she carded an even 72 in Monday’s final round at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Her final total of 143 came in four strokes ahead of the field. Petrova recorded the low round on both days of the tournament.

Petrova and her teammates combined for a score of 312 on Monday to come in second place with a 623. Green Bay pulled away to take the team victory, notching a tournament-low 297 in the second round to finish with a 601.

Allison Enchelmayer was second on the Purple Aces team. After opening play with a 77 on Sunday, Enchelmayer improved by a stroke in the last round. Her 76 gave her a total of 153, which tied her for the 8th position.

Also earning a top 15 finish was Mallory Russell. She was the second Evansville player to lower her score in round two. Following an 80 in the first 18, Russell completed Monday with a 79. Her 159 put her in 15th.

Alyssa McMinn carded an 85 in the second round. Her final tally of 168 saw her finish 30th while Caitlin O’Donnell was one stroke behind her. With a 169, O’Donnell tied for 31st.

Carly Frazier tied for 13th overall while matching Green Bay’s Ellie Frisch as the second-highest individual. Following a 79 to open the event, Frazier shot a 78 on Monday. Her 157 saw her pick up the top 15 finish.

UE looks to build on its recent success as they begin preparations for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. The tournament is set for April 16-18 in Waterloo, Ill.

