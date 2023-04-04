Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss many topics, including a change to Smothers Park hours.

A possible ordinance would reduce the number of hours that the park would be open.

Smothers Park would be open from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Officials say there’s been an increase of illegal activity during overnight hours, some of it causing damage to the park and requiring more patrols from police.

We’ll have more on what the commissioners decide later Tuesday night.

