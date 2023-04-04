North baseball has the Talent to be serious SIAC Contender once again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talent can be cyclical in high school sports. Programs can have waves of great talent come and go. For North baseball head coach Jeremy Jones, his talent pool is overflowing. It’s helped him turned the Huskies’ program, into a perennial power. The green machine has had 20-plus wins, in three of its last four seasons.

Jones and his staff have helped develop the likes of Los Angeles Dodgers’ rookie Cameron Decker, Aces outfielder Ty Rumsey, USI stars Alex Archuleta, Cordell Coburn, and A.J. Wheeler, Bradley freshman Cooper Chinn, and Cooper Blythe at Missouri Saint Louis.

They have more college talent on this year’s roster too, like Cincinnati commit Cole Decker, U.E. commit Aaron Nehls, Taylor commit Rylee Singleton, and UMSL commit Landon Shellhaas. All them help make the Huskies a dangerous contender in the SIAC.

“It’s funny, ya know, I coached like 15 years and I only had one D-1 player and that played for me, and that was Nick Paradossi at Bosse. It seems the last couple of years, it’s just been one after another,” said North baseball head coach Jeremy Jones. “It’s all part of the culture, that our group, four or five years ago, just the work ethic that they put forth, and you can see our guys getting better. It’s great to see our guys, they’re not only good in the classroom, but also they come out here, they do what they should do in the weight room and they’re also pretty good baseball players.”

“We are very deep on talent, and we got tons of guys who can play, tons of guys who can pitch, and we can win a ton of ballgames if we play as a team,” said North junior Chris Cranick.

“We’re a top tier program every year,” said North junior Cole Decker. “I feel like we haven’t shown our ability in big time games, like in sectionals or in the regular season, but I feel like playoff team we gotta be better, and that’s what we’ve been focused on, and that’s our goal, to win a sectional championship this year.”

2-0 North takes on 2-1 Reitz, on Tuesday, at 4:30, at Bosse Field.

