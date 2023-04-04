Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash.

They say it happened last Thursday just before 7 a.m. on Troy Ridge Road.

Deputies say they found a motorcycle driver, 43-year-old Nathan Blake, seriously hurt.

They say he was taken to the hospital, but died.

Deputies say a Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation bus, carry eight students, was stopped.

They say Blake crashed into the back of the bus.

Officials say none of the students were hurt.

