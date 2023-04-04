Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus

A school bus
A school bus(KMOV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash.

They say it happened last Thursday just before 7 a.m. on Troy Ridge Road.

Deputies say they found a motorcycle driver, 43-year-old Nathan Blake, seriously hurt.

They say he was taken to the hospital, but died.

Deputies say a Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation bus, carry eight students, was stopped.

They say Blake crashed into the back of the bus.

Officials say none of the students were hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

Austin Ousley
Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail
League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum
Illinois Primary underway
Ted Nugent returning to RiverPark Center
Ted Nugent returning to RiverPark Center