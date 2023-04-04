League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana will be hosting a Mayoral Candidate Forum.

Officials say that’s happening April 13, at 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Browning Rooms of the Central Library in downtown Evansville.

According to a release, the four candidates: Democrat Stephanie Terry, Libertarian Michael Daugherty, and Republicans Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher will respond to questions from members of the League of Women Voter of SW IN and from audience members.

The questions will be read by Tracy McEuen.

They say the forum is open to members of the Evansville community.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and coffee and cookies will be provided until 1:00 pm.

