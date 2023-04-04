Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum

League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters hosting Mayoral Candidate Forum(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana will be hosting a Mayoral Candidate Forum.

Officials say that’s happening April 13, at 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Browning Rooms of the Central Library in downtown Evansville.

According to a release, the four candidates: Democrat Stephanie Terry, Libertarian Michael Daugherty, and Republicans Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher will respond to questions from members of the League of Women Voter of SW IN and from audience members. 

The questions will be read by Tracy McEuen.

They say the forum is open to members of the Evansville community.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and coffee and cookies will be provided until 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

Illinois Primary underway
Ted Nugent returning to RiverPark Center
Ted Nugent returning to RiverPark Center
Courtney Ward
Woman arrested after running into traffic, police say
Diana McKinney
Woman arrested in Hancock Co. shooting death