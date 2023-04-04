Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison

The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.(WSJ, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison on Tuesday for the first time since his detention last week and said “his health is good,” according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested Thursday in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday. She said the paper was encouraged by the visit.

Gershkowich’s family, she said, “are relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan.”

The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation. Moscow’s Lefortovsky District court said Monday that it had received an appeal against Gershkovich’s arrest filed by his defense, according to Russian news agencies. No date for a hearing on the appeal has been set.

Gershkovich is in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. A Russian state prison monitor said Monday that Gershkovich was in a quarantine cell while undergoing medical checks, was reading a book from the prison library, and had access to a TV, radio and refrigerator. The prison monitor, Alexei Melnikov, didn’t say when he saw Gershkovich, but said he was cheerful. That report couldn’t be independently verified.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, of FSB, the top successor to the Soviet-era KGB, accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration was pressing hard for Gershkovich’s release. “It’s got attention all the way up to the Oval Office in terms of how we can get him home,” Kirby told reporters in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart Sunday — during a rare phone call between the diplomats since the start of the Ukraine war — to release Gershkovich immediately, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
A pod of orcas was caught attacking two grey whales off the coast of California.
Drone video captures pod of orcas attack adult grey whales
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US