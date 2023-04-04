KWC Baseball drops a couple close ones to Walsh

NORTH CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan pitching staff only gave up a combined five runs over two games on Monday, but it wasn’t enough, as the Panthers fell 2-0 and 3-2 to the Walsh Cavaliers.

Walsh improves to 14-11 (10-2 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 10-18 (5-7 G-MAC).

The Panthers tallied 13 hits on the day, but left 15 runners on base over the course of two games, costing them valuable runs. Their lone runs came off the bats of Brandon Valdez and Cameron Langston, who each hit solo shots in the the second game.

Brandon Valdez had a day in the leadoff spot, going 4-for-6 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Aric Lyons went 3-for-7 with a walk.

Nick Judd (2-3) and Isaac Rose (1-4) each pitched well, despite the losses. Judd allowed just three hits and two runs in 5.1 innings of work in game one, while Rose struck out four and allowed just three runs in 6.1 innings of work in game two.

Wesleyan looks to get on track next weekend when they travel to the Music City to take on the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans. The doubleheaders will take place on Friday and Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.