Greenville Fire Dept. battling fire on KY-181 North

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department has crews on scene of a single-story commercial structure fire in the 2900 block of KY-181 North.

According to their Facebook page, the fire is under control and they are asking people to be careful in the area as the scene is still active.

GFD officials say their are victims.

KSP and State Fire Marshals Office are headed to the scene.

