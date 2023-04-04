Birthday Club
Greenville crash sends two to the hospital

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A two car crash in Greenville sent two people to the hospital.

First responders rushed in the 400 block of South Main Street Monday afternoon.

Officials say both vehicles went off the roadway and both had heavy front end damage.

Officials say one man was taken by family to the hospital for evaluation and one woman passenger in one of the vehicles had to be cut out of the wreckage and flown to a trauma center. Her condition is not known at this time.

