EPD investigating burglary at PSC Industries

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend at PSC Industries.

A police report shows it happened on East Virginia Street between 5:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The report states that the reporter told authorities three people broke into the business and stole over $1,500 worth of equipment.

If you have any information contact police.

