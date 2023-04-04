EPD investigating burglary at PSC Industries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend at PSC Industries.

A police report shows it happened on East Virginia Street between 5:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The report states that the reporter told authorities three people broke into the business and stole over $1,500 worth of equipment.

If you have any information contact police.

