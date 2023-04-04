Early voting for May primary starting at EVPL locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County, early voting for the Indiana primary starts at the Central library in downtown Evansville.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central location will be the only one available Tuesday.

It will be open every weekday from now until April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the library’s Facebook page, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank will host early voting starting Monday, April 24.

Library officials also say their EVPL McCollough location will not have early voting this year due to upcoming renovation work.

For a full schedule and EVPL early voting locations, visit EVPL.org.

Evansville’s only contested primary is the race for mayor.

In the primary, voters will choose between Republicans Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher.

Then in November, one of them will be up against Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 2.

