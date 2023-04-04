Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say Austin Ousley has been released from the hospital.
Records show he was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for murder.
Authorities say Ousley shot Chad and Shawn Wildt back on February 27, at a vacant home on Cypress Dale Road.
They say Shawn was killed, and Ousley then shot himself.
[PREVIOUS: Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder]
[Related: Wildt family honoring Cypress Dale Rd. victims with blood drive]
Ousley is being held without bond.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.