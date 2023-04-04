Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say Austin Ousley has been released from the hospital.

Records show he was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for murder.

Authorities say Ousley shot Chad and Shawn Wildt back on February 27, at a vacant home on Cypress Dale Road.

They say Shawn was killed, and Ousley then shot himself.

[PREVIOUS: Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder]

[Related: Wildt family honoring Cypress Dale Rd. victims with blood drive]

Ousley is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.