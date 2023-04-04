Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Lincoln Ave. Fire
Fire crews called to Evansville apartment

Latest News

FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
A pod of orcas was caught attacking two grey whales off the coast of California.
Drone video captures pod of orcas attack adult grey whales
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US