Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds early then becoming partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-80s. The record high is 86-degrees set in 1934. Tonight, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms after midnight with a mild low of 70-degrees. The primary severe weather concern is damaging winds.

Wednesday, windy with occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. There is (level 3 threat out of 5) enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary severe weather threats include damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes.

