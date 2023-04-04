On Alert for severe storms, damaging winds Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -As forecast, southerly winds picked up Tuesday. Warm and humid air will continue to stream into the Tri-State through Wednesday afternoon. A powerful cold front in the plains is set to sweep across the area on Wednesday afternoon. Warm air aloft will “cap” or limit the development of thunderstorms through Tuesday night. By Wednesday, as the cold front approaches, storms may break through the cap and rapidly intensify. Best timing on storms appears to be Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk to 3 on a scale of 5 for Wednesday, with damaging winds as the main hazard. We can’t rule out tornadoes, but conditions will have to come together in order for them to occur. Highs on Wednesday will top out near 75. After the front clears the region, lows will drop into the mid 40s by Thursday morning. A few lingering showers possible on Thursday. Mainly dry and milder through the Easter weekend with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

