Voting underway for EWSU Student Art Contest

EWSU art contest
EWSU art contest(EWSU)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “How Much Do You Know About H20?” is the theme of the 2023 Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) Student Artwork Contest.

EWSU challenged fifth and eighth grade students at Cedar Hall Community and Lincoln School, and high school students at Evansville Day School and Signature School to illustrate the importance of water through art.

The public is invited to help select the winners through online voting.

How to Vote

  • Visit //ewsu.com/art-contest
  • View all images and read the captions (click the box to enlarge image and see the caption in its entirety)
  • Enter your email address under your favorite
  • Click “Vote” to cast your ballot

Online voting begins Monday, April 3, and continues through Friday, April 28.

You can vote once a day.

The six entries receiving the most online votes, plus six selected by an EWSU selection committee, will be announced during Drinking Water Week on May 9.

All 12 winning entries will be featured on a water-themed calendar, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s favorite artwork will be featured as the calendar’s cover art.

