UE’s Lamond breaks another throwing record on Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, IN. (WFIE) - Another day, another school record for University of Evansville graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic), as she broke the Purple Aces’ school record in the women’s shot put on Sunday to lead a strong showing by UE at Indiana State’s Pacesetter Sports Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Lamond broke her own school record in the shot put with a throw of 10.23 meters (33′ 6.75″). It marked the second-straight meet in which Lamond has broken the shot put school record, and it comes on the heels of her breaking the school record in the hammer throw yesterday in the first day of action at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational.

Senior thrower Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) nearly broke his own school record in the discus on Sunday, as he placed fourth overall with a throw of 48.26 meters (158′ 4″). It fell just under a half-meter shy of his school-record toss, set last year. Dove also placed fifth in the men’s shot put event with a throw of 14.57 meters.

On the track, Evansville had a trio of top-five finishes from senior sprinter Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) and sophomore Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central). Running with a good tailwind, Purser turned a time of 10.90 in the 100-meter dash to place fifth overall. Meanwhile, Oulgout placed fourth in the 800-meters with a time of 1:56.44, while placing fifth in the 1,500-meters with a personal-best time of 4:01.20, despite the windy conditions.

Freshman Joey Taylor (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) was not far behind Oulgout in the 800-meters, crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 2:01.45. Sophomore Justin Nichols (Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange) also posted an eighth-place finish in the 5,000-meters with a time of 17:32.68.

Jumps-wise, sophomore Denzel Lasam (St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit) placed sixth in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 13.55 meters (44′ 5.5″)

Overall, Evansville placed ninth out of ten teams on the men’s side, beating Butler. While, on the women’s side, UE placed 10th out of 11 teams, knocking off IUPUI.

