Volunteers assist with tornado recovery efforts in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WFIE) - Recovery efforts continue in Sullivan County after a tornado tore through communities, leaving three people dead on Friday night.

A normal night turned into a tumultuous, tragic one for thousands of people across the Midwest as tornadoes and high winds blew across several states. Confirmed tornadoes touching down in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana, including in Sullivan.

“I went out and stood on my porch and watched the weather and they say it sounds like a train and it does, but it was off in the distance,” Salvation Army volunteer Sheilah Gravens said. “It was bad because it was nighttime. We had no idea what had happened on the other side of town.”

Gravens lives in Sullivan, but luckily for her, the tornado missed her house by a few miles to the south. What had happened was blocks upon blocks of damage.

She was not affected, but when Gravens heard about the damage, she set out to help by teaming up with the Salvation Army.

“I was out on the canteen yesterday, and you look at it and you just can’t imagine that Sullivan would be ever on the news with this,” Gravens said. “You never think it’s gonna be you.”

Officials say nearly 200 buildings were damaged in the storm. Volunteers from southern Indiana and in the community are stepping up to pick up the pieces.

“It’s amazed me how the community has come together and how the outreach of it goes from way out are coming here to bring donations or water and just everything,” Gravens said.

As Sullivan continues its recovery, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb toured the area and declared a disaster emergency.

