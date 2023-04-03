Tri-state organizations help in Sullivan County tornado recovery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The tornado Friday night destroyed parts of Sullivan County and since then, local groups have gone to help with cleanup and recovery.

Officials say at least three people died and about 200 buildings were destroyed in Sullivan County Friday night. Since then, many people and organizations have taken action to help, including from the tri-state.

In the time since Friday night’s tornado, those who have seen the damage in Sullivan County say it’s hard to see, but they’ve also seen positive signs for Sullivan’s future.

“It’s devastating to see what’s happened, but it’s encouraging to see such a strong, resilient community come together to try to recover from this devastating situation,” said Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter Executive Director Beth Sweeney.

Sullivan County is part of the Red Cross’s Southwest Indiana Chapter, which is headquartered in Evansville. The Red Cross says they have 20 people deployed in the area.

They say they’re working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the storms, including setting up a shelter and offering warm meals. They’re also helping people replace important items they lost in the storms, like prescriptions and glasses.

Leaders of other groups say they want to make sure everyone’s needs are met before more help can get there.

“It’s never easy when you see someone completely lose everything and, you know, waiting on insurance and FEMA can take time and so that’s where we kind of try to fill in the gaps,” said “4 Good Community” Director of Development Kyle Duckworth.

Other groups have been helping in the cleanup effort as well, including the Evansville Fire Department.

Evansville-based “4 Good Community” made the trip to Sullivan as well, and has been giving out essentials like blankets, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, and more.

Red Cross officials says they’ve seen an increase in catastrophic weather events and people displaced by storms in recent years. They say they expect this trend to continue, which makes community support even more important.

“We need the support of communities to come volunteer, we need financial support to be able to respond and help those families that are in need,” said Sweeney.

To learn more about the Red Cross and 4 Good Community, as well as to see the ways you can contribute to the work they do, visit https://www.redcross.org/ and https://www.4goodcommunity.org/.

