Traffic Alert: Road closure begins Tuesday on Inglefield Rd. for pipe installation

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, Inglefield Road from Darmstadt Rd. to US 41 will be closed to all traffic for a pipe installation near the railroad crossing, officials say.

Officials say also staring Monday, Inglefield Road from Darmstadt Rd. to US 41 will also be milled, patched, and resurfaced. The road will not be closed for this work, but delays in traffic movement are expected.

Officials urge people to avoid this area if possible, always use caution and follow the instructions of the flaggers stationed in the work zone.

