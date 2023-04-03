Traffic Alert: Road closure begins Tuesday on Inglefield Rd. for pipe installation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, Inglefield Road from Darmstadt Rd. to US 41 will be closed to all traffic for a pipe installation near the railroad crossing, officials say.

Officials say also staring Monday, Inglefield Road from Darmstadt Rd. to US 41 will also be milled, patched, and resurfaced. The road will not be closed for this work, but delays in traffic movement are expected.

Officials urge people to avoid this area if possible, always use caution and follow the instructions of the flaggers stationed in the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.