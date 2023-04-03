Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges briefly close due to crash early Monday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a crash on the Twin Bridges backed up traffic Monday morning.

The Henderson Fire Department says that crash happened in the northbound lanes.

Our 14 News Skycamera shows those lanes appear to be back open.

HFD also says the crash came in as a five vehicle accident.

According to dispatch, there was no entrapment, and no serious injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as we learn more.

