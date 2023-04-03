Birthday Club
Sheriff: Altercation leads to man shot in McLean Co.

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that happened this weekend.

It happened on Craig Road late Saturday night heading into Sunday morning around midnight.

McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell tells 14 News that an altercation broke out, which resulted in a man getting shot in the leg. He says the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Sheriff Frizzell says no arrests have been made at this point.

We will update this story once more information is available.

